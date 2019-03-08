Daily Local News Obituaries
Donohue Funeral Home
43 W Lancaster Ave
Downingtown, PA 19335
610-269-3080
Linda Hursh

Linda Hursh Obituary
Linda J. Hursh (nee Bush), 70, of Honey Brook, PA, formerly of Coatesville, PA, passed away on March 7, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, PA in 1949, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Jean (nee Ewing) Bush. Linda was a 1967 graduate of John Bartram High School and she graduated from the Delaware County Community College Nursing Program. She worked as a Nurse at Neighborhood Hospice, West Chester, PA. Linda adored animals, especially horses, and she enjoyed eating sweets. Most of all she loved spending time with her family. Linda was the beloved wife of the late Charlie T. Hursh; loving mother of Matthew Hursh (Maura) and Jennifer L. Taylor (Brian); devoted grandmother of Lindsey, Jackson, and Lucas; dear sister of Harry Bush (Candy) and Frank Bush. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation 7-9 PM Monday, March 11, 2019 at The Donohue Funeral Home, 43 W. Lancaster Ave, Downingtown, PA 19335, 610-269-3080. Interment Indiantown Gap Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Brandywine Valley SPCA, 1212 Phoenixville Pike, West Chester, PA 19380, would be appreciated. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Mar. 10, 2019
