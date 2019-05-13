|
Linda Mae Hill, 72 yrs. old of Malvern, PA passed away in her home on May 9th, 2019 of natural causes.
Linda is lovingly remembered by her husband, Howard Hill; their children, Lisa McBride, Amanda Knight, Carrie Hill, and Benjamin Hill; her grandchildren, Tristan, Madeline, Tucker, and Devin; her siblings, Edward Spinelli and Nancy Shea; and her dogs, Sasha and Buddy. Linda was predeceased by her two siblings, Joseph Spinelli and Debra Coco.
Linda was born in West Chester, PA to the late Viola Mullen and Joseph Spinelli on March 14th, 1947. She graduated Conestoga High School in Berwyn and married Howard Hill on January 13th, 1967.
Linda studied and performed ballet as a young woman. She cherished the companionship of her dogs throughout her life. Spring, summer, and autumn months were spent evolving and tending to the gardens and ponds on her property. Her love was shown through service, creative gifts, and food while surrounding herself with friends and family. Linda also held a deep compassion and empathy for people and animals in need all over the world.
The Family Welcoming (10:00am) and the Funeral Service (11:30am) will take place at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 400 Lancaster Ave, Malvern on Friday, May 17, 2019. Interment will follow at Great Valley Presbyterian Church followed by a Life Celebration at the home and gardens of Howard and Linda Hill in Malvern.
Memorials may be given in donation to Villalobos Rescue Center. http://www.vrcpitbull.com/
Published in Daily Local News on May 12, 2019