Daily Local News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kuzo Funeral Home, Inc.
250 W State St
Kennett Square, PA 19348
(610) 444-4116
Visitation
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Mother Church
Avondale, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
12:30 PM
St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Mother Church
Avondale, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Parker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Parker

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Linda Parker Obituary
Linda Elaine Parker, age 71, passed away at her residence on April 30, 2019. She was the wife of Joel Ross Parker with whom she shared 52 years of marriage You are invited to visit with her family and friends from 10:30 to 12:30 on Tuesday morning, May 7, 2019 at St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Mother Church, Avondale, PA. Her Funeral Mass will follow at 12:30 p.m. Interment will be at St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Route 82, Kennett Square, PA. To view her online tribute and to share a memory with her family, please visit www.kuzoandfoulkfh.com Arrangements by the Kuzo Funeral Home, Kennett Square, PA.
Published in The Daily Local on May 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kuzo Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now