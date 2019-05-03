|
Linda Elaine Parker, age 71, passed away at her residence on April 30, 2019. She was the wife of Joel Ross Parker with whom she shared 52 years of marriage You are invited to visit with her family and friends from 10:30 to 12:30 on Tuesday morning, May 7, 2019 at St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Mother Church, Avondale, PA. Her Funeral Mass will follow at 12:30 p.m. Interment will be at St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Route 82, Kennett Square, PA. To view her online tribute and to share a memory with her family, please visit www.kuzoandfoulkfh.com Arrangements by the Kuzo Funeral Home, Kennett Square, PA.
Published in The Daily Local on May 4, 2019