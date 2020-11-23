Lloyd Joseph Bohn, age 86, of Downingtown, PA, formerly of West Chester, PA, passed away on November 20, 2020. Born in West Chester, PA to the late William and Sarah (nee Lawless) Bohn. Lloyd was the beloved husband of Carol (née Charney) Bohn; loving father of Scott L. Bohn, Gary A. Bohn, Chryiese T. Ammerman, Monique R. Bohn, Lance E. Bohn; dear stepfather of David Black and Kristinen Martinenza. He is also survived by his 10 grandchildren and one step-grandchild. He was predeceased by his siblings Mary Barnes, William Bohn, and Dorothy Mitchell. Relatives and friends are invited to his Greeting on Friday, November 27, 2020 from 11:00 AM-12:00 PM at The Donohue Funeral Home, 43 W. Lancaster Ave, Downingtown, PA 19335, 610-269-3080. Service and Interment are private. The service will be livestreamed at https://www.facebook.com/thedonohuefuneralhome/
Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com