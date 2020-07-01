Dr. L.N. Dougherty, 89, passed away on June 27, 2020 at Willow Valley Communities, Lancaster Pennsylvania after a short illness due to natural causes. Dr. Dougherty was the husband of Janet Byrne Dougherty, having celebrated 59 years of marriage on March 28th 2020. Born in Antes Fort, Pennsylvania on July 9, 1930, Verne was the son of Howard M. Dougherty and Iola Sprague Dougherty. He was a graduate of Jersey Shore High School. He graduated from Penn State University with a degree in Agricultural Education in 1952. Upon graduation he served in the U.S. Army Infantry in Korea and was honorably discharged with the rank of Technical Sergeant. Dr. Dougherty was awarded multiple medals for his service in Korea including the Combat Infantryman Badge and the Korean Service Medal with two Bronze Service Stars. Upon his return from Korea, he began teaching agricultural education at Elkland High School, taking great interest in serving as the advisor to the Elkland Chapter of Future Farmers of America. He continued his education, receiving a Doctorate in Veterinary Medicine from the University of Pennsylvania in 1962. Dr. Dougherty began his veterinary career in Oxford, PA with primary focus on the care of dairy herds. In 1971 he moved to New London, Pennsylvania establishing Crest View Animal Clinic to serve both large and small animals until his retirement in 1997. He learned early in his life the importance of being a mentor. It was through the guidance and encouragement of his high school Ag teacher that he enrolled at Penn State and began his career path. He strove to apply the same mentorship to his Ag students and the young veterinarians in his practice, many of whom have related to him how important his mentorship was as they continued their own careers. Dr. Dougherty was a member of the Pennsylvania Veterinary Medical Association, the American Veterinary Medical Association, and the American Association of Bovine Practitioners. In 1984 he was honored with the Centennial Award of Merit from the University of Pennsylvania “For Outstanding Contributions to the Advancement of Veterinary Medicine”. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his three children; Dennis B. Abbott Dougherty (Elaine), Barbara Dougherty Crandell and Sharon Dougherty Rouis (Paul); six grandchildren: Andrea Mull (Max), Daniel Dougherty (Jennifer), Karin Dougherty, Elizabeth Tabor, Katherine Flannery (Terry) and Tyler Rouis and eleven great grandchildren. He was “Pop” to his grandchildren and great grandchildren and they loved him dearly. He is also survived by his siblings; Fledabelle Cohick (Richard), Newton Dougherty (Hilda), Kenneth Dougherty (Mary) and Robert Dougherty and numerous nieces and nephews. Verne and his wife Janet have made their home at Willow Valley Communities for the last 10 years where they have enjoyed many new friendships. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. In consideration for the health and safety of family and friends, a memorial service is planned for a later time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The American Heart Association
