Logan Hugh Kammerer passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, May 9 at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church 300 State Rd. West Grove, PA 19390. Friends may call at the church from 10:30 to 11:45. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations be made to the AGCS Logan Hugh Memorial Fund online or checks (payable to AGCS) can be sent to school in an envelope marked “The AGCS Logan Hugh Memorial Fund.” 302-994-9614 [email protected]
Published in The Daily Local on May 7, 2019