Lois A. Lehr departed this earthly life Sunday, July 14, 2019 with her family by her side. She was born April 18, 1931 in York, PA to Ruth Mellon Bryan and Walter S. Bryan of North York. Lois and her husband, Richard R. Lehr, O.D., just celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary. Lois is survived by her husband, Richard Lehr of New Holland; daughter Debi Pekowsky of Portsmouth, New Hampshire; son Daniel Lehr of Columbia, MD; son Steven Lehr of Elverson, PA; granddaughter, Amanda Lang along with her great grandson, Von, Portsmouth, NH; and grandson Daniel Close also of Portsmouth, NH. Her sister, Ruth Geist lives in Poquoson, VA. A private remembrance will be held Friday, July 19, 2019 from at Garden Spot Village, New Holland, PA. Memorial donations may be sent to Wycliffe Bible Translators.
Published in The Daily Local on July 18, 2019