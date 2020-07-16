1/
Lois M. Sheetz
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lois M. Sheetz, a lifelong resident of Malvern, died Monday, July 13, 2020. She was 84. Lois worked in the cafeteria at General Wayne Middle School for over 42 years, retiring as the manager in 1999. Lois was predeceased by her husband Jim, of 66 years and her son Jamie. She is survived by three daughters: Bonnie Vaughn (Jerry), Terry Sheetz (Ben), and Vicki Davis (Ralph), three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Services will be private. Memorial contributions can be sent to: Malvern Fire Company, 424 East King Street, Malvern, PA 19355 or to www.malvernfireco.com. For extended obituary information go to www.maugergivnish.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Local from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mauger Givnish Funeral Home - Malvern
24 Monument Avenue
Malvern, PA 19355
(610) 644-2240
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DailyLocal.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved