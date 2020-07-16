Lois M. Sheetz, a lifelong resident of Malvern, died Monday, July 13, 2020. She was 84. Lois worked in the cafeteria at General Wayne Middle School for over 42 years, retiring as the manager in 1999. Lois was predeceased by her husband Jim, of 66 years and her son Jamie. She is survived by three daughters: Bonnie Vaughn (Jerry), Terry Sheetz (Ben), and Vicki Davis (Ralph), three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Services will be private. Memorial contributions can be sent to: Malvern Fire Company, 424 East King Street, Malvern, PA 19355 or to www.malvernfireco.com
. For extended obituary information go to www.maugergivnish.com