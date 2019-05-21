Daily Local News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wilde Funeral Home
434 Main St
Parkesburg, PA 19365
(610) 857-5551
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Reid
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois Reid

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lois Reid Obituary
Lois J. Johnson Green Botkin Reid, 82, passed away on May 15, 2019, at the Pocopson Home in West Chester, PA. She was the widow of the late Charles P. Green, John A. Botkin, Jr and Robert H. Reid. Born in Reading, PA she was the daughter of the late Laura Hazel Roth and Harold Houck Johnson. Lois was a graduate of Scott High School in 1954 and continued her education at Hahnemann University Hospital School of Nursing, graduating in 1960 as an RN. Lois was a nursing supervisor for 17 years at Harrison House in Christiana. She is survived by her sons, Kenneth H. Green husband to Nancy, and Ronald M. Green husband to Deborah, 4 grandchildren, Jessie Wood, R. Michael Green, J. T. Botkin and Nathan Botkin, 2 great-grandchildren, Brandon and Ryan Wood, and her sister Elaine Fiorillo, wife to Sam of Pottstown and a dear nephew, Dale Nuse. She was preceded in death by her children, Leslie Ann Margaret Botkin and John David Botkin III, and brothers Warren H. Johnson and Harold R. Johnson. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilde Funeral Home of Parkesburg. Online condolences can be posted at www.wildefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wilde Funeral Home
Download Now