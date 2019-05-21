|
|
Lois J. Johnson Green Botkin Reid, 82, passed away on May 15, 2019, at the Pocopson Home in West Chester, PA. She was the widow of the late Charles P. Green, John A. Botkin, Jr and Robert H. Reid. Born in Reading, PA she was the daughter of the late Laura Hazel Roth and Harold Houck Johnson. Lois was a graduate of Scott High School in 1954 and continued her education at Hahnemann University Hospital School of Nursing, graduating in 1960 as an RN. Lois was a nursing supervisor for 17 years at Harrison House in Christiana. She is survived by her sons, Kenneth H. Green husband to Nancy, and Ronald M. Green husband to Deborah, 4 grandchildren, Jessie Wood, R. Michael Green, J. T. Botkin and Nathan Botkin, 2 great-grandchildren, Brandon and Ryan Wood, and her sister Elaine Fiorillo, wife to Sam of Pottstown and a dear nephew, Dale Nuse. She was preceded in death by her children, Leslie Ann Margaret Botkin and John David Botkin III, and brothers Warren H. Johnson and Harold R. Johnson. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilde Funeral Home of Parkesburg. Online condolences can be posted at www.wildefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on May 22, 2019