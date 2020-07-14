Lois Thomson (nee Zug), 95, formerly of East Goshen and recently of Naples, Florida, passed into eternal life July 13, 2020, as a result of complications from Covid-19. Predeceased by her husband of 36 years, William H. Thomson, she was born to the late Edward and Elizabeth Zug of Willistown Township. She was also predeceased by her 11 sisters and 2 brothers. A 1943 graduate of West Chester High School, Lois spent almost 90 years in Chester County, from a young child helping on the farm, to a devoted wife, homemaker, loving mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed following the Philadelphia sports teams, listening to country music, and square dancing. She was well-known for her delicious blueberry and shoo-fly pies. For many years Lois was a frequent presence at Richard Thomson Automotive, where she was affectionately known as “Mom” to both employees and customers alike. She was also a long-time volunteer at the West Chester Community Center’s Thanksgiving dinner where she is remembered as “the gravy lady” for her tasty recipe. Lois, who helped organize annual Zug Family picnics, was a very active and friendly neighbor, sharing many close friendships. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, East Whiteland Presbyterian Church and Goshen Baptist Church. Lois was a devoted choir member to all the churches she attended in her life as well as a member of the Brandywine Chorus and the Sweet Adeline’s. Lois later retired to the Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Community and enjoyed several years there with a few of her sisters and her sister-in-law. She is survived by her three children, William (Laura) Thomson of Ocean Pines, Maryland, Richard (Kathryn) Thomson of Bonita Springs, Florida, and Lisa (John) Sickler of Christiana, Pennsylvania. She is also survived by her five grandchildren, Deborah (Glenn) Barnes, Trevor (Jessica) Thomson, Sean Thomson, Nicole Reilly and Andrew (Renee) Reilly; and her two great-grandchildren, Lindsay Barnes and Wyatt Thomson. The family wishes to thank all of those who cared for her during her final years in memory care and the healthcare workers on the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic in the final days of her life. Due to the pandemic, funeral and burial services will be private. For those who would like to make a donation in remembrance of Lois, the family suggests VITAS Hospice or the Alzheimer’s Research Fund. Arrangements by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc 610-696-1181 www.Dellafh.com