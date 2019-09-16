|
|
Loretta Aynardi Dinacci, 79, of Glenmoore, PA, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 12, 2019, surrounded by her family. Loretta was born in Aliquippa, PA to the late Nellie and Robert Aynardi. Loretta is survived by her husband of 55 years, Louis Dinacci, her children, Karen Walsh (James), Dina Dinacci, Marc Dinacci (Amy), Danielle Dinacci (Brett Canna), along with 9 grandchildren, sister Marian Jackman (Donnie), and her brother David Aynardi (Kathy), and many extended family members and friends. Calling hours will be at the James J. Terry Funeral home, 736 E. Lancaster Avenue, Downingtown, PA 19335, from 10am-11:45am, followed by a memorial service at 12:00 noon at the funeral home on Saturday, September 21, 2019. Interment private. For more information, please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Sept. 17, 2019