Daily Local News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
James J. Terry Funeral Home
736 E Lancaster Ave
Downingtown, PA 19335
(610) 269-6567
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:45 AM
James J. Terry Funeral Home
736 E Lancaster Ave
Downingtown, PA 19335
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
James J. Terry Funeral Home
736 E Lancaster Ave
Downingtown, PA 19335
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Loretta Dinacci
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Loretta Aynardi Dinacci

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Loretta Aynardi Dinacci Obituary
Loretta Aynardi Dinacci, 79, of Glenmoore, PA, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 12, 2019, surrounded by her family. Loretta was born in Aliquippa, PA to the late Nellie and Robert Aynardi. Loretta is survived by her husband of 55 years, Louis Dinacci, her children, Karen Walsh (James), Dina Dinacci, Marc Dinacci (Amy), Danielle Dinacci (Brett Canna), along with 9 grandchildren, sister Marian Jackman (Donnie), and her brother David Aynardi (Kathy), and many extended family members and friends. Calling hours will be at the James J. Terry Funeral home, 736 E. Lancaster Avenue, Downingtown, PA 19335, from 10am-11:45am, followed by a memorial service at 12:00 noon at the funeral home on Saturday, September 21, 2019. Interment private. For more information, please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Loretta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now