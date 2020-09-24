Lori Ann Behrndt, 58, of Downingtown, passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Pottstown Hospital. Born in Coatesville, Lori was the daughter of the late Crawford and Belle Behrndt. She attended CCCDC and worked for many years at Handi-Crafters. Lori is survived by her siblings, Susan Lederhouse of Yardley and John Behrndt of Narvon. She is also survived by her nephew, Dart Lederhouse of Germany and niece/guardian, Julie Behrndt of Gibbstown, NJ. Interment services will be held privately for the family at Northwood Cemetery in Downingtown. Donations in Lori’s memory can be made to “Handi-Crafters”, P.O. Box 72646, Thorndale, PA 19372, Attn: Kathie Osborn. To send online condolences, visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com