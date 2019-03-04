Daily Local News Obituaries
Services
James J. Terry Funeral Home
736 E Lancaster Ave
Downingtown, PA 19335
(610) 269-6567
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
9:15 AM - 10:45 AM
James J. Terry Funeral Home
736 E Lancaster Ave
Downingtown, PA 19335
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
James J. Terry Funeral Home
736 E Lancaster Ave
Downingtown, PA 19335
Louis Evangelista Jr. Obituary
Louis J. Evangelista Jr passed away on Thursday February 28th at the age of 58 after a 19 year battle with brain cancer. He was in the comfort of his home surrounded by loved ones.
He is survived by his wife Robin of 35 years, his daughter Nicole (Andy) Hieb, his son Louis, his daughter Danielle and his granddaughter Brooke. Also survived by his mother Norma and brothers John and Tom Evangelista.
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday March 6th at 11 AM from the James J. Terry Funeral Home 736 E. Lancaster Ave Downingtown where friends may visit from 9:15 am to 10:45
Interment Pvt.
Please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Local News on Mar. 3, 2019
