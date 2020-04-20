Daily Local News Obituaries
Mr. Louis G. Hurrelbrinck, age 85 formerly of West Chester, passed away on the morning of Friday, April 17, 2020 at his home in Avondale. He was the loving husband for more than 55 years of Roberta Jenkins Hurrelbrinck. Born on July 18, 1934 in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late Louis L. and Margaret Rouzer Hurrelbrinck. Mr. Hurrelbrinck attended Lansdowne High School, and following high school, he enlisted in the Marine Corp. As a Marine, he served his country in Korea. Upon discharge, he was awarded three Medals of Service. After his military service, he attended Drexel University. Louis entered the workforce with Penn Central Railroad and became the manager of property taxes for Penn Central from which he retired. During his retirement, he established his own business, Westtown Antiques. In his free time, he enjoyed playing golf and was a member of The Penn Oaks Country Club of West Chester for more than 40 years. In addition to his wife, Roberta, Mr. Hurrelbrinck is survived by two sons, Scott F. Hurrelbrinck and his wife, Kristi, of Jennersville, PA and Eric D. Hurrelbrinck of Wayne, PA. In addition, he is survived by his four grandchildren, Zachary, Luke, Karlee, and Addison, who fondly referred to him as Do-Be-Do. All funeral services will be private. Honorary contributions may be made in Mr. Hurrelbrinck’s name to the Brandywine River Valley Hospice, 121 Bell Tower Lane, Oxford, PA 19363. Arrangements have been made by the Foulk Funeral Home, West Grove. Please visit Mr. Hurrelbrinck’s online memorial by going to www.kuzoandfoulkfh.com
Published in The Daily Local on Apr. 22, 2020
