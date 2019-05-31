|
Louisa Gibbons McCall of Devon, PA died on April 6, 2019 after a brief illness, at Paoli Memorial Hospital. She is survived by her son William Lasher of Hotchkiss, Colorado, nieces Louisa Rise (George), Sydney Davis, Kerrin McCall, Emily Smith, and Anne Craig (Lawrence), nephews Josh McCall (Alex), Kevin McCall (Louisa), Howard McCall Jr. (Sharon) and Robert McCall (Deborah), many great-nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews. Louisa was predeceased by her son Beau Lasher in 1974. Louisa’s family gives heartfelt thanks to all her health and hospice caregivers. Through her many talents, Louisa expressed her compassion and humor for her loved ones and countless others to enjoy, and thrived in her independent lifestyle. Louisa was a lively participant in discussions about world events and always kept up with her loved ones’ latest news, to her last day. A memorial celebration of Louisa’s life will be held on Saturday, June 8th, 2019 at 11:00am at Footlighters Theatre, 58 Main Avenue, Berwyn, PA. Contributions in Louisa’s memory may be made to the World Wildlife Fund.
Published in The Daily Local on June 1, 2019