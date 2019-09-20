Daily Local News Obituaries
Louise Boucheron Obituary
Louise Boucheron, 89 of Coatesville, died on September 2, 2019. Louise was wife of the late George Pickard and the late Jean Boucheron. She is survived by her children: Don (Lisa) Pickard Susan (Daniel) Statler; Jane (Mike) Stull; Mike (Margaret) Pickard; Phyllis Pickard; Joyce (Bill Mahony) Boucheron; and Steve (Linda) Boucheron; 10 Grandchildren, 4 Great-grandchildren; her sister, Kay Rea; many nieces and nephews. She was a member of Saint Peter Church, West Brandywine. A Celebration of Louise’s life will be held Friday, September 20, 2019 at 10am at Freedom Village Auditorium 15 Freedom Blvd., West Brandywine and her funeral mass Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11am at St. Peter Church 2835 Manor Road, West Brandywine. Memorials may be made to Saint Peter Church, West Brandywine or to Chester County Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired 71 South 1st Avenue, Coatesville, PA 19320. Arrangements by Wentz Funeral Home, Coatesville 610-384-0318 To share online condolences, please visit www.wentzfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Sept. 21, 2019
