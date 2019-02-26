Daily Local News Obituaries
|
DeBaptiste Funeral Home
25 S Worthington St
West Chester, PA 19382
(610) 696-4812
Louise Hopkins Obituary
Louise Williams Hopkins, 90, of Parkesburg, departed this life Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Neighborhood Hospice in West Chester, PA. She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Jeffrey Scott, Sr., Steven Scott, Sr. and John Scott, Sr. An Uplifting Life Celebration will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 11 AM at the First Baptist Church of Passtown, 117 Barber Ave. Coatesville, PA 19320. Friends may meet and greet the family from 10-11AM at the church. Uplifting Life Celebrations are being arranged by the DeBaptiste Funeral Homes, Inc. of West Chester & Bryn Mawr, PA. Visit www.DeBaptiste.com for the full obituary, condolences and information.
Published in The Daily Local on Feb. 27, 2019
