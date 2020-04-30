Louise Joy Jones
1927 - 2020
Louise Joy Jones, one of seven children, was born to the union of the late Louis M. and Pearl C. Allen on February 21, 1927, in West Chester, PA. God eased her peaceful transition home on April 10, 2020 at the age of 93, in the home of her youngest daughter, Terrie and her husband Will in Union Springs, AL. Louise, Sis as she was affectionately called by her family and friends, attended school in the West Chester, PA area. Louise worked without ceasing to provide for her family. Her employment included various jobs at Paper Box Company, National Liberty Insurance Company, Barclay Friends Senior Living, and various private domestic employments. She was a member of St Paul Baptist Church of West Chester, Pa. Louise is predeceased by husbands Philip B. Henry II and Ira H. Jones, three brothers (her twin Louis, James and Joseph Allen), and two sisters (Florence Lee and Eunice Brown). Louise is survived by her brother Dwight Allen of West Chester, Pa; eight children: Philip B. Henry IIl (Wendy) of Dover, DE; Ira Tracy Jones (Hazel) of Hudson, FL; William R. Jones (Sheila) of Nottingham, PA; Louise J. (Pippie) Poles (Richard) of Coatesville, PA; Lee A. Jones (Jean) of Gap, PA; Louis M. Jones (Sandra) of Phoenix, AZ; Terrie L. Tolbert (Will) of Union Springs, AL; and Douglas K. Jones of Germany. Thirty-four grandchildren; sixty-six great grandchildren; and twenty-three great great grandchildren as well as a host of nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held in West Chester, Pa in the future.

Published in The Daily Local from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
DeBaptiste Funeral Homes, Inc. - West Chester - West Chester
25 S. Worthington Street
West Chester, PA 19382
610-696-4812
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I met Louise when she worked at National Liberty Corporation in 1974. She was a sweetheart. Always quiet but forceful when something needed to be said. She loved her family and would spread love wherever she went. God Blessed Her.
P. Anderson
Acquaintance
Love you grandma. I wish I didnt grow up so far away from you. I cherish the times I got to see while in college on the east coast and when we came to Atlanta and Union Springs to celebrate your birthdays. Rest well thou faithful servant of the lord. Job well done. Your legacy lives on and will never be lost. Thank you for being one the roots of my family tree, never missing birthdays while growing up and most of all for loving me. I love you.

Philip B. Henry IV
Fayetteville, AR
Philip B Henry IV
Grandchild
To the family of Ms Sis, please know that I send my deepest sympathy and condolences at this time. We go way back in history, Ms Sis and I. She was like a mother to me, and one of the sweetest ladies I've ever known. May she Rest in Peace .


Albert ( Skeeter)) Hill
Friend
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Breea Green
Acquaintance
to the family, so sorry for your loss, your mom was a very classic lady i will always remember her with that bright smile
marietta barnes
Friend
Lov my Aunt Louise
Lawrence Thomas
Family
