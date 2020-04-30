Louise Joy Jones, one of seven children, was born to the union of the late Louis M. and Pearl C. Allen on February 21, 1927, in West Chester, PA. God eased her peaceful transition home on April 10, 2020 at the age of 93, in the home of her youngest daughter, Terrie and her husband Will in Union Springs, AL. Louise, Sis as she was affectionately called by her family and friends, attended school in the West Chester, PA area. Louise worked without ceasing to provide for her family. Her employment included various jobs at Paper Box Company, National Liberty Insurance Company, Barclay Friends Senior Living, and various private domestic employments. She was a member of St Paul Baptist Church of West Chester, Pa. Louise is predeceased by husbands Philip B. Henry II and Ira H. Jones, three brothers (her twin Louis, James and Joseph Allen), and two sisters (Florence Lee and Eunice Brown). Louise is survived by her brother Dwight Allen of West Chester, Pa; eight children: Philip B. Henry IIl (Wendy) of Dover, DE; Ira Tracy Jones (Hazel) of Hudson, FL; William R. Jones (Sheila) of Nottingham, PA; Louise J. (Pippie) Poles (Richard) of Coatesville, PA; Lee A. Jones (Jean) of Gap, PA; Louis M. Jones (Sandra) of Phoenix, AZ; Terrie L. Tolbert (Will) of Union Springs, AL; and Douglas K. Jones of Germany. Thirty-four grandchildren; sixty-six great grandchildren; and twenty-three great great grandchildren as well as a host of nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held in West Chester, Pa in the future.



