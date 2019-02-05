|
|
Louise “Stubby” (Miles) McIlvaine, 95, of Exton, passed away on Sunday, February 3, 2019 at the Neighborhood Hospice Center in West Chester, PA. She was the wife of the late William Robinson McIlvaine, Sr., who died in 1994. They shared 48 years of marriage together. Born in Shawnee, OK, she was the daughter of the late Thomas C. Miles and Odette Boyer and named “First Ray of Dawn” by her Sac and Fox grandmother. She graduated from West Chester High School in 1941 and from West Chester State Teachers College in 1945. She is survived by her daughter, former PA State Representative Barbara McIlvaine Smith of West Chester, and her daughter-in-law Tomi Yamamoto McIlvaine of Exton, five grandchildren: Brian McIlvaine (Jenn), Shane McIlvaine, Dina McIlvaine, Kate Smith Young (John) and Matthew Smith (Carin), five great-grandchildren, her sister Patricia Dean of Exton, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, William Robinson “Rob” McIlvaine, Jr.; her brother, Thomas Miles; and her granddaughter, Elizabeth Downing Smith. A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. James Episcopal Church, Downingtown, PA. Louise taught in the West Chester Area School District for 32 years. In her retirement, she was an active volunteer with the St. James Episcopal Church, Chester County Library, Woman’s Club of Downingtown, Valley Garden Club, and the Retired Teachers Association. Memorial donations may be made to St. James Episcopal Church of Downingtown or Neighborhood Hospice of West Chester.
Published in The Daily Local on Feb. 6, 2019