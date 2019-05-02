|
Louise B. O’Brien age 97 passed peacefully on Monday May 1, 2019 in Devon, PA. Born is Boston, Ma. in 1921 to George and Lillian Murphy and cherished sister Eileen Rae. She married her beloved husband Thomas E. O’Brien on March 17, 1946. They raised seven children and her greatest joy in life was her family. She was well known for her humor, love of life, nurturing nature and ability to make everyone she met feel special and loved. She was a published author of popular children’s books and poems. Louise is survived by Patricia Ristine, Deborah Geary, Michael O’Brien, Timothy O’Brien, Rita Tait, Terrance O’Brien, ten grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband Thomas E. O’Brien and her son Thomas O’Brien Jr. Visitation will be Monday, May 6th at 9:00 a.m. at Alleva Funeral Home, Inc. in Paoli followed by a mass at Saint Norbert’s parish at 11:00 a.m. Internment will be at the Calvary cemetery at 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to the Upper Main Line YMCA in Berwyn.
Published in The Daily Local on May 3, 2019