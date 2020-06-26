Luanne I. Skurka
Luanne I. Skurka, 59, of Kimberton, passed away on June 8, 2020. Born in Haverford, raised in Drexel Hill, she attended Upper Darby High School and was a graduate of Shippensburg University. Luanne worked for, most notably, Seimens Medical and Universal Health Services (UHS), retiring in 2016. She volunteered with Mom’s House of Phoenixville, serving on its’ Board for many years and supporting their events. A devout member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Chester Springs, she became a group leader of the Women’s Bible Study group after retiring Her selflessness was truly a joy to all, as she ministered to the community. Her legacy is the way she touched and enriched those around her. Daughter of the late Lucille and Robert Skurka, She is survived by her boyfriend Michael Derr, cousins, John ( Rita) Skurka, Marybeth (Brian) Prager; and many family, godchildren and friends. A celebration of Life Service will be held 10 am July 11, 2020 at St Peter’s Pavillion (outdoors, dress casually). Contributions to Mom’s House, 145 Main St., Phoenixville,PA 19460 or to St Peter’s Church; 1239 Clover Mill Rd., Chester Springs, PA would be preferred.

Published in The Daily Local from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
