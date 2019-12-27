|
Lucille Shawl Stokes, matriarch of the Stokes family, passed away on Christmas Eve, December 24, 2019. Lucille lived through the Depression, World War II, and almost 100 years of history - predominantly on the historic Wakefield Manor Farm in Westtown Township, Pennsylvania. A role model, Mrs. Stokes obtained her nursing degree in 1942 from UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital in Pittsburgh. That same year she married a tall military man from her church, Milton R. Stokes, a WWII pilot. They subsequently moved several times until finally residing at Wakefield Manor Farm in Westtown, where they raised their family, Angus cattle, and the odd pig. Interested in furthering her education, Lucille went back to school for her B.S. in Nursing and graduated with Honors from West Chester University - at the age of 50! Like many from the greatest generation, Lucille valued hard work. She kept an immaculate house, managed a large garden, and helped with farm chores like bringing in hay and chasing down rebellious cows who liked testing the fences. Lucille also enjoyed volunteering. She was a constant at the Women’s Exchange in West Chester, as well as the Chester County Hospital’s Women’s Auxiliary. Her beautiful alto voice graced West Chester United Methodist Church’s choir where she was a member for over 50 years. And the Westtown-Goshen (We-Go) Rotary Club recognized her as an “honorary member” for her constant support. Married for sixty-four years, she and Milton greatly valued their family of 3 children, 8 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. Lucille also had a soft spot for dachshunds, papillons, and a black cat named Noire. An only child, Lucille was preceded in death by her father, William R. Shawl, her mother, Katherine Bassler Shawl, her husband, Milton R. Stokes, and her son, Kenton S. Stokes, V.M.D. She is survived by daughters, Rhonda Stokes Vinson, Virginia Stokes Brubaker, and daughter-in-law Caroline K. Stokes, as well as her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Burial is private, with a Memorial service to follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to We-Go Rotary Foundation, Bob Thomas, Treasurer, 67 Street Road, Newtown Square, PA 19073. Arrangements are being handled by Founds – Feryo Cremation & Burial Services, LLC., West Chester. Online condolences at www.foundsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Dec. 28, 2019