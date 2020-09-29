1/1
Lucretia I. Christman
Lucretia I. Christman, age 92, was called and peacefully died on Monday September 21st, 2020 in the Schuylkill Center Nursing Home in Pottsville, Pa. Lucretia was born in Girardville, Pa and moved to West Chester, Pa where she raised her family and worked at Wyeth Laboratories until retirement. Lucretia is predeceased by son James Christman of Girardville, Pa and daughter Patricia Christman of West Chester, Pa. Survived by children, Francis Christman of Chesterfield, Va, Cynthia Piergallini of Spring Hill, Fl and Jacqueline Christman of Girardville, Pa., 9 Grandchildren, 10 Great Grandchildren and sister, Elizabeth Moran of Girardville, Pa. Lucretia who was known as a vibrant and giving woman always had the front door always open. Her passion was her family. She made certain that food was on the table and a penny in the pocket for anyone and everyone. Private services were held at Sullivan Funeral Home in Girardville, Pa. In remembrance of Lucretia, Live, Laugh, Sing, Dance, Be Kind and Love one another. Embrace your life, those you love and pay it forward. It’s our one chance, do your best and have Fun!

Published in The Daily Local from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
