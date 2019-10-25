|
Lucy W. Byerley, 97, of Coatesville died Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Heatherwood Retirement Community. Born in Coatesville, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Mary Muskovich Swider and the wife of the late Albert Russell Byerley. Lucy was a devout Catholic and faithful member of the former St. Stanislaus Kostka, Coatesville. She graduated from Coatesville High School in 1939. During WWII, Lucy worked at Lukens Steel Co., and later worked in the Attendance Office at S. Horace Scott High School. Lucy loved cooking, cleaning, and shopping. She enjoyed dancing Polka with her sisters, Marian and Helen. She is survived by her son, Frederick Byerley and his wife, Lynn of Downingtown; daughter-in-law, Mary Byerley of Coatesville; 2 Grandchildren: Russell Byerley and his wife Elizabeth and Elizabeth Ruth and her husband, Lee; and 4 great-grandchildren: Lillian and Teagan Foley and Evan and Adalyn Byerley; and her sister, Marian Migdal of Freedom Village. In addition to her parents and husband, Lucy was predeceased by her son, Chuck Byerley, her sister, Helen Donkiewicz and her brother, Joseph Swider. Lucy’s funeral mass will be held Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 11am at St. Joseph Church, visitation will begin at 10am in the School Hall. Interment will be held at St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Coatesville Memorials in Lucy’s honor may be made to Pope John Paul II Regional Elementary School 2875 Manor Road, West Brandywine, PA 19320 or to St. Joseph Church 404 Charles Street, Coatesville, PA 19320. Arrangements are being handled by Wentz Funeral Home, Coatesville (610) 384-0318. To share online condolences please visit www.wentzfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Oct. 26, 2019