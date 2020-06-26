Luther F. Reyburn Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Luther's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Luther F. “Duke” Reyburn, Jr., 88, of Cochranville, passed away on June 25, 2020 at his home, surrounded by those he loved. He was the widower of the late Gertrude Merrick Reyburn, who died in 2015. They shared 60 years of marriage together. Born in West Chester, he was the son of the late Dorothy Brandenburger Reyburn and Luther F. Reyburn, Sr. Luther was a graduate of the Unionville High School. He spent most of his life as a self-employed farmer for 70 years. He was an active member of the Oxford Church of the Nazarene. He is survived by one daughter, Carolyn A. Reyburn of Cochranville and companion Royce Wrigley also of Cochranville. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Jean Roney and Joyce Thompson. Due to the current restriction on public gatherings, the service and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilde Funeral Home of Parkesburg, PA. Online condolences can be posted at www.wildefuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Local from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wilde Funeral Home
434 Main St
Parkesburg, PA 19365
(610) 857-5551
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved