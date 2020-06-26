Luther F. “Duke” Reyburn, Jr., 88, of Cochranville, passed away on June 25, 2020 at his home, surrounded by those he loved. He was the widower of the late Gertrude Merrick Reyburn, who died in 2015. They shared 60 years of marriage together. Born in West Chester, he was the son of the late Dorothy Brandenburger Reyburn and Luther F. Reyburn, Sr. Luther was a graduate of the Unionville High School. He spent most of his life as a self-employed farmer for 70 years. He was an active member of the Oxford Church of the Nazarene. He is survived by one daughter, Carolyn A. Reyburn of Cochranville and companion Royce Wrigley also of Cochranville. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Jean Roney and Joyce Thompson. Due to the current restriction on public gatherings, the service and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilde Funeral Home of Parkesburg, PA. Online condolences can be posted at www.wildefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.