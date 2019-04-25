|
Lydia A Blevins, 97, a resident of Brandywine Living at Longwood, Kennett Square, passed away at Chester County Hospital on Monday April 15th, 2019. She was the wife of the late James Kenneth Blevins who preceded her in death in 2003. Born in Somerset County, Pa, she was the eldest daughter of Pancrazio DiAndrea and Maria Scacchia DiAndea. She attended Kennett High School, graduating in 1940. Lydia worked at NVF in Yorklyn, De as a young woman, where she met her future Father-in-Law, Guy Blevins, who introduced her to her husband, James. After raising her family, she returned to Kennett High School as a food service employee, retiring after 45 years, though she remained on the substitute list for another 3 years because she loved “seeing the kids.” She was a parishioner of St. Patrick’s Church in Kennett Square for many years. Friends recall her sense of humor and her ability to make those around her laugh. She loved the holidays, especially Christmas, enjoyed cooking and baking, and had a flair for interior design, which was evident in her home. Her three daughters, Marianne McCall of Fort Mill, SC, Andrea Dunmire of Grafton, VT, and Carol Olivier of Landenberg, Pa survive Lydia. Also surviving are three grandchildren; Christopher Ivars Jaunakais of Wiltshire UK, James Kenneth Jaunakais, and his wife Heather of Blackstock, SC, and Lea Marianne Jaunakais of Fort Mill, SC.; as well as 2 great grandchildren, Asher James and Hunter James. Additionally, a brother, Artilio DiAndrea, a sister, Clara Dunlap, and three nieces survive her. The family will greet friends on Thursday, May 2nd at the Kuzo Funeral Home, 250 West State St., Kennett Square, on Wednesday, May 2, from 5-8 PM. A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, May 3, at St. Patrick’s Church, Kennett Square, Pa. at 11:00 AM, followed by interment at St. Patrick’s Cemetery.
Published in The Daily Local on Apr. 28, 2019