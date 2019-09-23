|
|
Mrs. Lydia J. Bowers (nee Wolf), wearer of many hats (literally), Evangelist, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great grandmother and matriarch received her crown on Friday, September 20, 2019 at the age of 91 at Ware Presbyterian Village. Mrs. Bowers was born on August 24, 1928 in Oxford, PA. She was a lifelong resident of the Oxford area. Funeral services Monday, Sept. 30 at Oxford Presbyterian Church, 6 Pine St., Oxford, PA. Viewing 9 am to 11 am. Interment – Oxford Cemetery, 220 N. Third ST., Oxford, PA. On-line condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Sept. 24, 2019