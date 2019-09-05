|
|
M. Villa McClure, 82 of West Chester, PA died Thursday September 5, 2019 at the Paoli Hospital. She was the wife of the late David R. McClure. Born February 1, 1937 in Ironton, OH she was the daughter of the late Walter Woods and the late Helen Hunley Justice. Villa was a graduate of Ironton High School in OH. She later moved to Syracuse, NY, then moved to the West Chester in 1986. Villa loved being with her family and friends. She is survived by her son, Gregory A. McClure and his wife Dawn, granddaughters, Rebecca McClure, and Danielle Law (Fiancé Cody Rogers). She was preceded in death by son, Douglas McClure. Relatives and Friends are invited to her visitation on Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm at DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc., 410 North Church Street, West Chester, PA 610-696-1181, www.DellaFH.com Graveside services will be 11am, Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the Woodland Cemetery, 824 Lorain St, Ironton, OH 45638.
Published in The Daily Local on Sept. 6, 2019