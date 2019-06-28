Daily Local News Obituaries
James J. Terry Funeral Home
736 E Lancaster Ave
Downingtown, PA 19335
(610) 269-6567
Mabel Mae (Arters) Biddle, age 77, passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019. She is survived by 8 siblings; Herman (Shirley), Howard (Velda), Arlene Schlimme (Edgar), Dallas, Martin (Mary Ellen), John (Shirley), Ruthann Knight (Darrell), and Gene (Cindy) Arters, 28 nieces and nephews, many great and great-great nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents Daniel J. and Mary Anna (McNelly) Arters, she is preceded in death by 3 brothers, Conley, Rodney, and Daniel Jr. Arters, sister Jane Harner, nephew Daniel J. Arters III, and dear friend Martha Mills. Funeral Services for Mabel will be held on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at 11am, James J. Terry Funeral Home 736 E. Lancaster Ave. Downingtown PA, friends may call from 10am to 11am. Interment East Brandywine Baptist Cemetery, Downingtown, PA. For more information please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on June 29, 2019
