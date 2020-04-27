|
|
Mabel Mae Smith Haines, was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. Born on Hephzibah Hill, East Fallowfield township, Chester County, PA. She was the second daughter of Jessie Carnes Smith and Chester Grant Smith, Sr. She was the widow of Samuel R. (Bud) Haines, with whom she shared 56 years of marriage until his death in 2001. Mabel, age 96, of West Chester, Pa died on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Bellingham Retirement Community. Having moved to Upper Uwchlan Township, Covered Bridge Road, at the age of five, she attended the Montrose School, which is now under the Marsh Creek Lake. She graduated from Downingtown High School in 1942. She was a life member of the Alumni Association. Her first year of high school she walked to school; five miles each way. After high school she worked at BuyProducts, a subsidiary of Lukens Steele Company in Coatesville. This was at the beginning of WW II. She was catcher on the Lukens girl’s baseball team and a forward on the basketball team. She was also sponsored in bowling leagues in Coatesville and West Chester. She left Lukens in 1945 and moved to West Chester. In 1955 she returned to the work force for the County of Chester in the court reporting office and retired on May 1, 1994. Mabel was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church, West Chester, from 1945 until present having served on the Altar Guild, nursery and in the choir. She was an active member of the National, State and County Legal Secretaries Associations, having served in many chairmanships and as President on county and state levels. She was a charter member of Legal Secretaries International Inc. and was their first elected Director of Membership. She also was active on the Paoli Hospital Auxiliary Board since 1968 in many capacities. She served for numerous years as President of the West Chester branch. She was a Past President of the West Chester Business and Professional Women and a Past President of the Chester County Employees Association. Other memberships included Past President of the West Chester Auxiliary of the Tall Cedars of Lebanon, Conestoga toastmasters with an earned Distinguished Toastmasters certification, secretary of the Community Commemorate Committee for WWII for Chester County for the 50th anniversary, West Chester Chapter #352, Order of the Eastern Star, The General Federation of Women’s Clubs and The New Century Club of West Chester. Along with all of that she made time for her family, traveling to sports functions, home and away. She has visited all 50 states in the US and several countries -Portugal being her favorite. She enjoyed cruising with her friends. She also enjoyed reading, gardening, baking and playing bridge. She is survived by one son Michael R. Haines (Susan) of Kennett Square and one daughter Teri H. Seiter (Edward) of West Chester. Two grandsons, Todd P. Haines (Marjorie) of Birdsboro and Brandon G. Haines of West Chester. She has two great grandchildren, Zachary and Olivia Haines of Birdsboro. Also surviving is one brother, Gordon W. Smith (Gay) of Berwyn and three sisters. Jean Walton -Manning (Ken), Linda S. Behrndt and Esther Wuertz of Downingtown. She was predeceased by two sisters, Minnie Van Lew and Florence McKeever, and three brothers, John W., Chester G., and Roy N. Smith. Funeral Services will be held privately for the immediate family. Arrangements by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc. 610-696-1181, www.DellaFH.com
Published in The Daily Local on Apr. 28, 2020