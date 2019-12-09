Daily Local News Obituaries
Madalin J. (Compton) Neeves, 75, of Coatesville, died on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at Penn Hospital in Philadelphia. She was the widow late Joseph Roscoe Neeves, who died in 2017. Born in Coatesville, she was the daughter of the late Lewis and Phyllis L (Compton) Wingert. Surviving family includes son, Joseph Allen Neeves, of Coatesville, daughter, Kathleen (Neeves) Masterstefone, spouse of Robert of Atglen, two grandchildren Kryn Masterstefone of Atglen and Ryan Masterstefone, Little Rock, Arkansas, and one great-grandchild Maci Kilgore of Atglen. She is also survived by three sisters, Frances Clites, Linda Wertz, and Charlotte Wingert Paxson Massi. Memorial services will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019, at 11:00 AM at the Wilde Funeral Home, 434 Main St. Parkesburg, PA with visitation from 10:00 AM to the time of the service. Online Condolences can be posted at www.wildefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Dec. 10, 2019
