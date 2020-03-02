|
Madeline Mary Woodruff, 100 of Downingtown passed away on Friday February 27, 2020 Wife of the late William “Bill” Woodruff, Madeline is survived by three children, Anne (Ralph) Carson, William (Karen)Woodruff and Madeline Martin. A Mass of Christian burial for Madeline will be held Saturday March 7, 2020 at 11 AM from St. Joseph Catholic Church 338 Manor Ave Downingtown where friends and family may visit from 9:30 to 10:45 am. Interment St. Agnes Cemetery Please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Mar. 3, 2020