Maire R. Wilk, 81, of Malvern, PA was called to eternal life on March 17, 2020 surrounded by her devoted family after a courageous fight with cancer. She was born on September 22, 1938 in Dublin, Ireland to the late Thomas G. and Rose (Casey) Brennan. Maire was the beloved wife of Gerald M. Wilk, with whom she shared 58 years of marriage. Maire was a graduate of Little Flower Catholic High School for Girls. Maire was a resident of Malvern for nearly 50 years and was a parishioner and daily communicant of St. Patrick Parish. She was active in many parish organizations including the Women’s Guild, the Friday bowling league, and MDA. Maire’s love was spending summers in Ocean City, NJ and Smugglers Notch, VT with family and friends. Maire’s chicken parmesan, meatballs, and Irish soda bread are legendary while also being a KitKat fan for many years. In addition to her husband, Gerald, Maire is survived by her daughters; Maureen Zwaan (Dennis) and Terrie Kidwell (Bruce), her sons; Stephen Wilk (Leslie) and Matthew Wilk (Tara), her daughter in-law, Randa Wilk, her 17 cherished grandchildren, and a multitude of nieces and nephews. Maire was predeceased by her son Michael Wilk, her brother Daniel (Dónal) Brennan and his wife Anna Marie. Services and internment will be private. The family appreciates the outpouring of love, sympathy, and support. However, due to current health concerns we ask that only immediate family attend the funeral service. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Maire’s name to St. Patrick Parish Growing as a Family of Faith Appeal – 131 Channing Avenue, Malvern PA 19355. www.maugergivnish.com
Published in The Daily Local on Mar. 20, 2020