Marcelle Obendorfer
Marcelle Obendorfer

Marcelle Obendorfer

Marcelle Obendorfer Obituary
Marcelle L. “Cylette” Obendorfer (nee Wazelle), 90, of Downingtown, passed away on June 7, 2019 after a short illness. Devoted mother to Carrie, Jean-Claude(Kathleen), Raymond, Daniele Coper(Steve), and Andre (Maureen). She was predeceased by her husband of 58 years, Raymond Obendorfer Jr, and her son Krehl (Sandy). She is also survived by 13 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren. She was born and lived in Belgium until age 23, where she met her future husband while he was serving a mission in Brussels for the Mormon church. She immigrated to the USA in 1952, settling in Salt Lake City, Utah, where she reconnected with and married her husband in 1954. As an only child, she always wished for a large family. Over the next ten years, they had 6 children, including 1 in Germany during her husband’s military service. In 1960, she proudly became a US citizen. In 1967 the family settled in Downingtown, where she lived the rest of her life in her dream home. Cylette started a successful seamstress business and was well known in the local community for her sewing expertise. She had many hobbies, including bird carving, needlepoint, quilting and knitting. She was an avid competitive swimmer since age 6, and still swam at the YMCA three times a week until the end of her life. She took great pride in her grandchildren and had an active role in their upbringing. She will be fondly remembered and sorely missed. Services will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the James J. Terry Funeral Home, 736 E. Lancaster Ave, Downingtown. Friends may visit from 9 to 10:45am, followed by services at 11am. Interment will be in Northwood Cemetery directly following the service. To send online condolences, please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her name to the .
Published in The Daily Local on June 11, 2019
