March W. Green was born on September 8, 1946 in Portsmouth, Virginia to Wilbert and Sarah Lee Green. He was the third of nine children. With a military father, March lived in a few cities, and grew up in Philadelphia. March attended Roberts Vaux Junior High School where he was an outstanding athlete. He then attended Benjamin Franklin High School where he continued to excel in athletic prowess. A varsity level athlete on all major sports teams, baseball, basketball, and football, with citywide recognition. His athleticism lead him to a full scholarship at Virginia State University, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1971. After graduation he worked for Amaco Oil Company. He retired from Amaco early to care for his late wife, Wanda Green, and care for his son Tarean Green. After retirement March worked at the YMCA where he helped run the adult male basketball league teams and taught tennis to children. When not at the YMCA he gave private tennis lessons. He loved sports and sharing his knowledge of the games. In 2007 March met Wilma Edwards. During their courtship, March accepted the Lord Jesus Christ as his personal savior. So they dated, fell in love, and were married on June 5, 2009. The Lord blessed and enlarged his territory (family) with three stepdaughters and three grandchildren. He affectionately became known as Pops and Pop Pop. He opened his heart and his home, where many delightful holiday dinners were lovingly shared with family. March is preceded in death by his first wife Wanda Green, parents Wilbert and Sarah Lee Green, sister, Ernestine Green and brother, Perry Green. March’s living legacy is his wife, Wilma Green; son, Tarean Green, three step daughters, Donna Coates, Joan Coates-Gamble, and Chiara Selby, two sons-in-law, Mark Miller and Gary Gamble; three grand-children, Ahmad Coates, Sierra Sky, Antonio Coates; Sister, Marion Grays; five brothers, Buck Jordon, Walter Lee, Richard, Ulysses, and Shane Green; three aunts, Doloris, Martha, and Roberta; three uncles, John, Malachi, and Ellis Bell; along with a host of nieces and nephews. Services and interment will be private. Arrangements by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc. West Chester 610-696-1181 www.DellaFH.com