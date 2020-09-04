Marcia Edwards

Marcia Kay Laudenschlager Edwards, 83 passed away peacefully at her daughter, Robbin’s home in La Mesa, CA, on Monday August 31, 2020. Marcia was the loving wife of the late Nils F. Edwards, with whom she shared 57 years of marriage at the time of his passing in 2013. They resided in Marshalton, PA and moved to Ocean City, MD in the 70’s. Marcia was employed at the Davey Co., West Chester Area School District, and law firms in West Chester, PA, Danbury, CT and Ocean City MD until retirement. Marcia had a love of life and was an active member of the Elks Club in Ocean City, MD where she was a member of the Women’s Auxiliary. Marcia loved to read, fish, cook, and dance. Marcia is survived by her three daughters, Lori Edwards, Karen Madrigale (Michael) and Robbin Lockie (John), five grandsons, Jason and Derek Madrigale, Brian Vogelgesang, and Max and Sam Kulek. She is also survived by her brother Bill Laudenschlager (Gabriele) and sister Patricia Laudenshlager. Marcia was predeceased by her sibling, Steven Laudenschalger, and parents William “Roy” and Phyllis Laudenschlager. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, aunt, sister, and friend who will be deeply missed. A celebration of Marcia’s life will be held Sunday, September 13, 1-4pm at the Madrigale residence in Glenmoore. Please join family and friends to honor and remember Marcia with a memory, a story or toast. An additional celebration of life will also be held in San Diego, CA at a future date.



