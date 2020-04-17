|
Marcia Elaine Lewis Haldaway 77 years old died peacefully after a brief illness on April 15, 2020. Marcia was born on March 28, 1943 in West Chester, Pennsylvania to the late Irvin Lewis and the late Blanche Steel Cullinan. Marcia was a dedicated nurse for over 40 years which was her greatest passion. She was a very loving and compassionate woman who always put others first. She will be greatly missed by her family. Her hobbies were horseback riding, reading, hiking with her grandchildren, and riding her motorcycle. Marcia is survived by her three children Jeanette Ham and her husband Joe Sr. of Oxford, Pa, John Haldaway and his wife Sandy of Oxford, Pa, and Patricia Conner of Denver, Pa. One brother Larry Lewis and his wife Helen of Dover, Delaware and a sister Dorothy Taylor and her companion Larry Lawrence of Toughkenamon, Pa. Marcia is also survived by 8 grandchildren and 9 soon to be 10 great grandchildren in June. Marcia was preceded in death by her mother Blanche Lewis Cullinan and a sister Janice Lusby Prince. Graveside memorial will be made at a later date.
Published in The Daily Local on Apr. 18, 2020