Services
James J. Terry Funeral Home
736 E Lancaster Ave
Downingtown, PA 19335
(610) 269-6567
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hopewell United Methodist Church
852 Hopewell Rd.
Downingtown, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
11:30 AM
Hopewell United Methodist Church
852 Hopewell Rd.
Downingtown, PA
View Map
Marcia McQueen Obituary
Marcia L. McQueen, 77, of Exton, passed away unexpectedly Friday, November 15, 2019 at her residence in Exton. Born in West Chester, she was the daughter of the late George Krapf Jr. and Eleanor M. Earnshaw Krapf. She was a graduate of Scott High School, class of 1960, and Penn State University, class of 1964. Marcia was an elementary school teacher in the Coatesville School District for over thirty years. She was a lifetime member of Hopewell United Methodist Church, a member of the Order of the Eastern Star Chapter #417, and a member of Delta Kappa Gamma - a society for women educators. She was an avid Penn State football fan and enjoyed volunteering for Meals on Wheels. Marcia was the happiest when she was with her family. She is survived by her children, Todd and Kathy McQueen, and Tara and Art Sandora. Her grandchildren, Kirsten and Tyler McQueen and Kylee and Kade Sandora. Brothers and sisters-in-laws, Dale and Betsy Krapf, Dallas and Di Krapf, George (Bud) E. Krapf, Ann Hensel, Dick Miller and Ira Cumens. She was predeceased by her two sisters, Mardette Cumens Miller (2002) and Millicent Fails (2006). Marcia’s funeral service will be held on Friday November 29, 2019 at 11:30 am from Hopewell United Methodist Church 852 Hopewell Rd. Downingtown where friends may visit from 9 to 11 am. Entombment, Hopewell Cemetery family mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in her name to the Downingtown Library or Meals on Wheels of Chester County. Websites - https://app.etapestry.com/onlineforms/DowningtownLibrary/donate.html and https://mowcc.org/donate Please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Local News on Nov. 21, 2019
