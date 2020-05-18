Margaret A. Mowrer
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret “Peggy” A. Mowrer, age 82, passed away on May 16, 2020. Peggy was the beloved wife of the late Kenneth M. Mowrer; mother of Kenneth Mowrer (Gayle), Karl Mowrer (Ann Marie) and the late Kathy Cook; grandmother of Kelcie, Dellana, Wyatt, Mavrick, Marissa and Kristen; sister of Edward Able (Barbara), John Able (Donna) and Dorothy Roop. She is survived by her long-time companion, Harmon Cline and life-time friends, Kay and Larry Yates. She was predeceased by her parents, Palmer and Jessie Gamble Able. Private burial in Longwood Cemetery. www.longwoodfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Local from May 18 to May 19, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved