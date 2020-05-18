Margaret “Peggy” A. Mowrer, age 82, passed away on May 16, 2020. Peggy was the beloved wife of the late Kenneth M. Mowrer; mother of Kenneth Mowrer (Gayle), Karl Mowrer (Ann Marie) and the late Kathy Cook; grandmother of Kelcie, Dellana, Wyatt, Mavrick, Marissa and Kristen; sister of Edward Able (Barbara), John Able (Donna) and Dorothy Roop. She is survived by her long-time companion, Harmon Cline and life-time friends, Kay and Larry Yates. She was predeceased by her parents, Palmer and Jessie Gamble Able. Private burial in Longwood Cemetery. www.longwoodfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local from May 18 to May 19, 2020.