Margaret “Peggy” A. Mowrer, age 82, passed away on May 16, 2020. Peggy was the beloved wife of the late Kenneth M. Mowrer; mother of Kenneth Mowrer (Gayle), Karl Mowrer (Ann Marie) and the late Kathy Cook; grandmother of Kelcie, Dellana, Wyatt, Mavrick, Marissa and Kristen; sister of Edward Able (Barbara), John Able (Donna) and Dorothy Roop. She is survived by her long-time companion, Harmon Cline and life-time friends, Kay and Larry Yates. She was predeceased by her parents, Palmer and Jessie Gamble Able. Private burial in Longwood Cemetery. www.longwoodfuneralhome.com