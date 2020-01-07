|
|
Margaret “Molly” L. Anderson, 67 of Paoli, PA passed away Saturday December 28, 2019 at Paoli Hospital. Born March 28, 1952 in Lancaster, PA she was the daughter of the late Albert “Bert” Lewis Anderson and the late Margaret “Peg” Pickrel Anderson of Anderlea, Romansville PA. She is survived by her brother John D. Anderson of Bedford PA, her sister Katherine “Kate” Anderson Schmidt (‘Kate’) of Dublin PA, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Services and Interment will be Private. Arrangements by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc. of West Chester, PA 610-696-1181; www.DellaFH.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Jan. 8, 2020