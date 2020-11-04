Margaret Bridget “Geya” Dillin age 89, on Nov. 1, 2020 of West Chester, PA. Predeceased by her husband William F. and her son William “Billy”, her brothers Phillp and Thomas McMonagle, and her sisters Eleanor Goetz and Mary Lovelace. Survived by her daughter Eileen (John) Keevill, 2 Grandchildren Liam Keevill and Jenna (Keith) Fell and her sister Ann “Nancy” Fore. Relatives & friends are invited to her Viewing Tuesday 10:00 AM – 10:45 AM followed by her Funeral Mass 11:00 AM ALL IN CHURCH at S.S. Simon & Jude Church 8 Cavanaugh Court, West Chester, PA 19382. Inurnment Holy Cross Cemetery. Contributions in Margaret’s memory may be made to St. Frances DeSales 917 S. 47th St. Phila. PA 19143. www.danjolell.com