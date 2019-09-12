|
|
Margaret Sciarretta Capriotti, 88, of Downingtown, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Margaret is preceded in death by her late husband Joseph “Joe Joe” Capriotti. Margaret is survived by 5 children; Sharon A. Donato (James), Andrea M. Capriotti, Chris A. Dague (Jeffrey), Joseph P. Capriotti (Rebecca), and Kelly A. Ramaley (Brian), 7 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, and sister Theresa Gospodarek. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 14, 2019 at St. Joseph Church, 332 Manor Avenue, Downingtown, PA. Family and friends will be received from 9:00-10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery, Downingtown, PA. For more information, please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Sept. 13, 2019