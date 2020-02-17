|
Margaret Elizabeth Peiffer Margaret Elizabeth Peiffer, 90, formerly of Ephrata, passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy. She was born in Newtown Square to the late R. Culton and Marie (Weber) Utz and was the wife of the late William Richard Peiffer who passed away in 2010. She was a member of St. John Newman Church, Lancaster Margaret was a bookkeeper for Davis Oil. She enjoyed doing puzzles, gardening, cooking and canning, and entertaining friends and family. She also adored her pet dogs and cats. Margaret is survived by her daughter, Janet M. DeVito of Lancaster; two grandchildren, Kristina M., wife of Lance Waltman of Pittsburgh, Andrew S., husband of Nicolette Peiffer of Glenmore and two great-grandsons, Miles and Charles Waltman. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Stephen R. Peiffer and two sisters, Helen Rothrock and Marie Carroll. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Stradling Funeral Home, 201 Church Avenue, Ephrata, with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will be private in the Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Baltimore, MD. If desired, memorial contributions in Margaret’s memory may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, Greater PA Chapter 1100 Liberty Ave., Suite E-201, Pittsburgh, PA, 15222. Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Feb. 18, 2020