Daily Local News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stradling Funeral Homes Inc
201 Church Ave
Ephrata, PA 17522
(717) 733-2472
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Peiffer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Elizabeth Peiffer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Elizabeth Peiffer Obituary
Margaret Elizabeth Peiffer Margaret Elizabeth Peiffer, 90, formerly of Ephrata, passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy. She was born in Newtown Square to the late R. Culton and Marie (Weber) Utz and was the wife of the late William Richard Peiffer who passed away in 2010. She was a member of St. John Newman Church, Lancaster Margaret was a bookkeeper for Davis Oil. She enjoyed doing puzzles, gardening, cooking and canning, and entertaining friends and family. She also adored her pet dogs and cats. Margaret is survived by her daughter, Janet M. DeVito of Lancaster; two grandchildren, Kristina M., wife of Lance Waltman of Pittsburgh, Andrew S., husband of Nicolette Peiffer of Glenmore and two great-grandsons, Miles and Charles Waltman. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Stephen R. Peiffer and two sisters, Helen Rothrock and Marie Carroll. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Stradling Funeral Home, 201 Church Avenue, Ephrata, with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will be private in the Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Baltimore, MD. If desired, memorial contributions in Margaret’s memory may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, Greater PA Chapter 1100 Liberty Ave., Suite E-201, Pittsburgh, PA, 15222. Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -