Daily Local News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alleva Funeral Home, Inc.
1724 East Lancaster Ave
Paoli, PA 19301
(610) 644-3540
For more information about
Margaret Emery
View Funeral Home Obituary
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Isaac Jogues Church
50 Walker Rd.
Wayne, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Emery
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Emery


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Margaret Emery Obituary
Margaret “Peg” A. (nee Sullivan) Emery, on February 13, 2019, age 80, of Chesterbrook, PA. Wife of the late Jack Emery & late Edmund Delahanty. Margaret was born in Philadelphia, PA on March 14, 1938 to the late Robert and Agnes Sullivan (nee Shea). She is survived by son Patrick Delahanty and 6 step children and many grandchildren & great grandchildren. Margaret was predeceased by 1 brother & 1 sister. She was an avid reader and retired Legal Secretary from Lockheed Martin after 25 years of service. Relatives and friends may call on Monday evening from 6:00- 8:00 pm at the Alleva Funeral Home, Inc. 1724 E. Lancaster Ave. Paoli, PA. A Funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday, February 19th at 10:00 am at St. Isaac Jogues Church, 50 Walker Rd. in Wayne PA. Int. Washington Memorial Chapel Cemetery in Valley Forge Park. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to; HomeCare & Hospice, 240 N. Radnor Chester Rd. Suite 100, Radnor, PA 19087.
Published in The Daily Local on Feb. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alleva Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now