Margaret “Peg” A. (nee Sullivan) Emery, on February 13, 2019, age 80, of Chesterbrook, PA. Wife of the late Jack Emery & late Edmund Delahanty. Margaret was born in Philadelphia, PA on March 14, 1938 to the late Robert and Agnes Sullivan (nee Shea). She is survived by son Patrick Delahanty and 6 step children and many grandchildren & great grandchildren. Margaret was predeceased by 1 brother & 1 sister. She was an avid reader and retired Legal Secretary from Lockheed Martin after 25 years of service. Relatives and friends may call on Monday evening from 6:00- 8:00 pm at the Alleva Funeral Home, Inc. 1724 E. Lancaster Ave. Paoli, PA. A Funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday, February 19th at 10:00 am at St. Isaac Jogues Church, 50 Walker Rd. in Wayne PA. Int. Washington Memorial Chapel Cemetery in Valley Forge Park. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to; HomeCare & Hospice, 240 N. Radnor Chester Rd. Suite 100, Radnor, PA 19087.
Published in The Daily Local on Feb. 16, 2019