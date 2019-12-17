|
|
Margaret J. Buckley (Peggy), age 82 lifelong resident of Malvern, PA passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at her home. Peggy was born on July 4, 1937 in West Chester, PA to the late LeRoy H. Brown and Emma M. Buckley. She was a graduate of Tredyffrin-Eastown/Conestoga High School. Peggy worked for the West Chester Daily Local Newspaper, but was a homemaker most of her life. And she enjoyed sewing. She is survived by her son John Buckley. Friends and neighbors are invited to Peggy’s visitation on Thursday evening from 7-9pm and Friday morning 10-11am at 165 Church Street Malvern, PA, followed by her funeral service at 11am. Interment will take place Covenant Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Frazer, PA. www.maugergivnish.com
Published in The Daily Local on Dec. 18, 2019