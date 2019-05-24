|
|
Margaret Holman Lynn entered eternal life on April 27, 2019. Born in West Chester, Pennsylvania on Feb. 20, 1934 to the late Olive and Morris W. Holman Sr. Preceded in death by her brother, Morris W. Holman Jr. and loving husband, Doyle Luther Lynn. Survived by their son, Christopher D. Lynn (Genet), and his children, Christopher, Miniya, and Xavier; her daughter, Victoria L. Stelter (James Jr.) and their children, Sydney, Ozborne and Elke; her brother Warren E. Holman (Jacki), and several nieces and nephews. Margaret attended Henderson High School (‘51), West Chester University, and received her masters from Penn State University. She worked as a Speech Pathologist for the Chester County IU in PA, retiring in 1992. She later worked seasonally at H&R Block in Pinellas Park, FL. Margaret loved reading, travel, the Tampa Bay Lightning, and the magic of Disney. She was a member of Hope Lutheran Church of St. Petersburg, FL, where a memorial service will be held on June 1 at 2:00 PM. She was formerly a member of the Calvary Lutheran Church in West Chester, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the .
Published in The Daily Local on May 28, 2019