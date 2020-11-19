Margaret M. “Peg” Moran, 94 yrs., of Christiana, formerly of Willow Street and Honey Brook, died on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020 at Newport Meadows in Christiana, following an illness. She was born in Exton on Friday, Sept. 24, 1926. Peg was the daughter of the late Hugh and Esther E. (Mattson) Massey. She was the wife of the late Paul G. Moran, who died on June 20, 1986. Peg was a homemaker to her beloved family. She also was a hairdresser in Exton and a waitress at the former General Wayne Inn of Honey Brook. Peg was a member of the Honey Brook Methodist Church and the former Honey Brook Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary. She was a volunteer for the Honey Brook Community Library and Honey Brook Water Authority. Peg served as the Republican committee woman for the Honey Brook Borough. She loved to read and spend time with her much-loved grandchildren and great grandchildren. Peg was preceded in death by a daughter, Margaret E. Moran and four sisters. She is survived by a son, Patrick Moran of Honey Brook, a daughter, Patricia Vandenbosch of Christiana and a sister, Madolyn Massey of Willow Street. There are nine grandchildren and six great grandchildren. A private service and interment will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by The Labs Funeral Home, Inc of Honey Brook, Pa. For additional information and online condolences, please visit www.thelabsfh.com