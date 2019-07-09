Daily Local News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Logan Funeral Home, Inc.
2410 Lombard St.
Philadelphia, PA 19146
(215) 545-4574
Calling hours
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
Ss. Peter and Paul Church
1325 E. Boot Rd.
West Chester, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Ss. Peter and Paul Church
1325 E. Boot Rd.
West Chester, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Kennedy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Mary Kennedy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Mary Kennedy Obituary
Margaret Mary “Peggy” Kennedy (nee Sarsfield) of Swarthmore, went home to be with the Lord on July 5, 2019 at the age of 97. Peggy was preceded in death by her loving husband, James, her parents, Patrick and Mary Sarsfield, her sister Rita Driscoll and her brother John (Jack) Sarsfield. Beloved mother of James, John (Catherine) and Rosemary (Mark) Richter. Loving grandmother of Brendan Richter, Caitlyn Richter, and John Patrick Kennedy. Margaret is a 1940 graduate of West Catholic Girls High School. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M., Saturday, July 13th at Ss. Peter & Paul Church, 1325 E. Boot Rd, West Chester, PA 19380 where friends may call from 9:30-10:45 A.M. at the church also. Burial will follow at SsPP Cemetery. www.loganfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Daily Local on July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now