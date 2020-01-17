|
|
Margaret (Peggy) McCullough Morton, formerly of West Chester, PA, passed away on January 15, 2020 at Freedom Village in Coatesville, PA, where she had resided for the past 2+ years. She celebrated her 90th birthday on November 30, 2019. Peggy was the daughter of the late Sara and Charles McCullough. She was born in Ridley Park, Pa in 1929. She graduated from Germantown High School and attended Temple University. She earned a BS and a MS degree in Education from West Chester University. She was predeceased by her husband of 66 years, Thomas C. Morton, who passed away in 2017. She was also predeceased by three sisters and one brother. She is survived by four children, Thomas C Jr. of West Chester (Lisa), R. Wayne of Shipshewana, IN (Beth), Lois Ann Kuttesch of Cranberry Township, PA (Robert), and Steven C. of South Coatesville, PA (Joan), 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Peggy was a 10th grade English teacher in the West Chester Area School District from 1967 through 1986. After retirement she enjoyed aerobics programs at the West Chester Area Senior Center and the Chester County Hospital Fitness Center. Her hobbies included reading, genealogy and a Madonna collection. She and her husband, Tom, enjoyed traveling to foreign destinations as well as the US. They often visited family in Arizona and the Pocono Mountains, were snow birds in Cape Coral (FL), lobster eaters in Maine, and spent many fall seasons in Ocean City, NJ. A fifty-year member of the West Chester United Methodist Church, Peggy belonged to the United Methodist Women and volunteered as a home-bound church visitor and a part-time church office receptionist. She participated in an outreach program with West Chester University students which brought her and her family an “adopted daughter”, Carol Ogden Parillo (Joseph), and two sons, of Philadelphia. A celebration of life memorial service will be held at 11am on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at the West Chester United Methodist Church. Visitation will start at 10am. In lieu of flowers the family requests a donation to the Memorial Fund at the West Chester United Methodist Church.
Published in The Daily Local on Jan. 18, 2020