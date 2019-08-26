|
|
Margaret (Peggy) Mason Scarlett, 74, a lifelong resident of Kennett Square, PA, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, August 23, 2019. She was the wife of the late Clifford B. Scarlett with whom she shared 37 years of marriage. She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Margaret Mason. Peggy was the owner and operator of many businesses in Kennett, most recently the Kennett Laundry Center. Peggy loved the beach and spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed travelling, painting, and making crafts. She loved to collect hand-crafted Santas which remained on display year-round. Peggy is survived by her son, Clifford Scarlett, Jr. and his wife Bonnie, of Colorado; her daughter, Shannon Helmecki and her husband Todd Helmecki, of Kennett Square, PA; as well as four grandchildren, Emma, MacKenzie, Scarlett and Mason. Peggy also leaves behind a brother, Richard Mason and his wife, Nancy; a sister, Barbara Frezzo and her husband, Emidio Junior Frezzo. Services and Interment for Margaret will be held privately with family. To view Peggy’s online tribute and to share a message with her family, please visit www.kuzoandfoulkfh.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Aug. 27, 2019